New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the inaugural address at Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual Convention and pitched for Atmanirbhar Bharat. Noting that the year 2020 has left everyone "baffled", he said that the situation is improving rapidly and swiftly, adding that the "country has learnt a lot during these difficult times".

PM Modi also stressed that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging and said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's policies and actions were oriented towards that.

"When the pandemic began in February-March, we were fighting against an unknown enemy. There were a lot of uncertainties - be it production, logistics, revival of economy - there were multiple issues. The question was, how long will this go on? How will things improve?," PM Modi said.

"By December, the situation has changed. We have answers as well as a roadmap. The economic indicators today are encouraging. The things learnt by the nation at the time of crisis have further strengthened the resolutions of future," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also said that the country saw record FDI and foreign portfolio investments during coronavirus pandemic and said the faith that the world placed on India in the last six years has further strengthened.

"Policies of past promoted inefficiency in many sectors and stopped new experiments. Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan promotes efficiency in every sector. Emphasis is being laid to re-energise technology-based industries in sectors in which India has long term competitive advantage," PM Modi.

PM Modi hails farm laws, says they will provide farmers new opportunities

During his address, PM Modi also hailed the farm reforms brought by his government and said that will give farmers new markets and access to technology, and help bring investments in the agriculture sector that will benefit the farming community.

He also said that the rural India is undergoing a massive change the country's economy doesn't need hurdles between sectors, but bridges to support each other for which reforms were brought.

"We'd seen walls between agriculture sector and other areas associated with it - be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology," he said.

"The cold storage infrastructure will be modernised. This will result in more investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers will be benefitted the most out of it," he added.

