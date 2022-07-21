Draupadi Murmu's Native Village Decks Up Ahead Of Presidential Poll Results: 20,000 Sweets, Tribal Dance And More

As India gets its 15th President on Thursday, people from Draupadi Murmu's native village, Rairangpur in Odisha, are all prepared for the celebrations, anticipating the 64-year-old will win over opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

Sweets have been made and people of her native place have planned a victory procession and tribal dance.

"Tomorrow will be a big day for Rairangpur and for the entire Odisha because, for the first time in the history of India, a tribal woman will become the President of India. There is an atmosphere of celebration here. 20,000 sweets are being made. There will be fireworks and tribal dance tomorrow morning. The victory procession will be taken out tomorrow," said a local resident on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the students from Murmu's school also expressed happiness as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate will attain the highest position once she wins the elections.

A student, Indrajeet, said, "I am feeling proud that she studied at this school. We too want to make it big when we grow up."

Apart from this, Murmu's family and relatives also talked about her journey.

Saraswati, Murmu's aunt, talked about her struggle. She said, "Murmu has struggled a lot throughout her life. It is the fruits of relentless struggle. She is of a very humble and grounded nature. We are always together in happiness and sadness."

Meanwhile, the Headteacher of the Government Upper Primary School where Murmu studied recalled her journey and said that she was a brilliant student and wanted to "serve the people".

"From 1968 to 1970, I was the Head Teacher, when she was studying in the school. I feel very proud to know about Draupadi Murmu. She was a brilliant student. I remember once, the students were asked to share what they want to become in future, students mentioned different professions, but when Murmu was asked, she stated that she wants to serve the people. Today I can connect to that," Bisweswar Mohanty mentioned.

The NDA candidate is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha Minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Meanwhile, Opposition's Sinha, a former Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government who later joined Trinamool Congress, is backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).