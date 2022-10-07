200 Kg Of Heroin Worth Rs 1,200 Crore Seized Near Kochi, 6 Iranians Held

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy worked together to confiscate an Iranian fishing boat carrying 200 kilogrammes of heroin valued at over Rs 1,200 crore, the NCB reported on Friday.

Kerala | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Navy apprehended a suspicious vessel carrying more than 200 kgs of narcotics. The boat with its crew has been taken to Kochi for further investigation: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/jYQLQFdlPY — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

The NCB's deputy director general for operations, Sanjay Kumar Singh, told reporters that the agency had detained six Iranian nationals and that the boat with the heroin had been transported to Mattancherry wharf.

Kochi, Kerala | Boat carrying 200kgs heroin worth Rs 1200 cr intercepted by Indian Navy, 6 Iranian crew members arrested. Pak boat initially carried consignment&transferred it to Iranian boat mid-sea,it was destined for Sri Lanka& part of it was for India: SK Singh, DDG, Ops, NCB pic.twitter.com/4tiSyQc1oH — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

"The vessel and 200 kg of heroin have now been confiscated by the NCB. Additionally, the six Iranian crew members were detained in accordance with pertinent provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 "Singh stated that questioning was ongoing.

He claimed that 200 packages containing the narcotic were discovered, each with markings and packing techniques specific to drug cartels with bases in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"While some of the drug packets had 'Scorpion' seal markings, the others had 'dragon' seal markings. The drug was also packed in a waterproof seven-layered packing. Preliminary investigation revealed that the seized drug was sourced from Afghanistan and was transported to Pakistan. This consignment was then loaded onto the now-seized vessel off Pakistan's coast in a mid-sea exchange, "NCB said.

Singh claimed that the accused attempted to throw the shipment into the water as well as jump into the ocean in an effort to flee.

The NCB claims that in past few years, there has been a substantial increase in the flow of Afghan heroin into India via the Arabian and Indian oceans.

"The southern route for trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan, i.e., from Afghanistan to the Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan and then onwards to various countries in the Indian Ocean Region, including India, has gained prominence over the last few years," Singh said.

(With Agency Inputs)