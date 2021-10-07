New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years in office as an elected head of a government, including 13 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat. On completion of 20 years as an elected representative, PM Modi, while addressing an event in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, said that he had "never imagined I would rise" to hold such positions.

"On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago, but 20 years ago today, I got a new responsibility to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi served as Gujarat's Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014, making him the longest-serving CM of the state. In 2014, he was sworn in as Prime Minister of India as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power at the Centre. In 2019, he once again returned to power as the BJP-led NDA swept the Lok Sabha elections that year.

Throughout his journey as an elected head, PM Modi, both as Gujarat Chief Minister and India's Prime Minister, has taken several key steps and launched various initiatives for the development of the country. As he completes 20 years in office, here's a look at how Gujarat and India have fared under him:

Chief Minister Narendra Modi sculpts the 'Gujarat Model'

* Growth at a scale unseen and unheard

Under Chief Minister Modi, the economy of Gujarat, which was severely hit by the 2001 Bhuj earthquake, boomed and the state recorded a double-digit growth rate in agriculture. It also became a global investment hotspot and an agricultural and manufacturing hub.

* Serving every section of society

As a Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi ensured that every section of the society gets equal facilities and opportunities in the state. He made sure that the people of Gujarat get 24/7 electricity and the state becomes a national model for women employment and grassroots democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a new era

* Fulfilling basic needs

PM Modi's first goal after taking oath as Prime Minister of India was to fulfil the basic needs of the countrymen. He made sure that people get LPG connections, affordable medicines and collateral-free loans are provided to the poor section of society.

* Leading India to the 21st century

Under PM Modi, India now has the world's top digital payment ecosystem. The country is also the world's fastest-growing start-up hub and broadband connectivity is reaching all villages.

* Big and bold decisions for national interest

Prime Minister Modi also took some big and bold decisions -- like the Triple Talaq Act, abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes and Balakot airstrike, implementation of GST, PM-Kisan schemes -- for the national interest.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma