Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Two years after losing her husband, Naik Deepak Nainwal, in a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, 32-year-old Jyoti Nainwal was commissioned into the Indian Army as a Lieutenant during the passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday.

"He gifted us a life of pride... which we, I am trying to carry forward," said Lieutenant Jyoti, who is a mother of two, in a video shared by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

"I'd like to thank my husband's regiment. They stand with me at every step and treat me like a daughter. For brave women, I'd like to become a mother not for 'janm' (birth) but for 'karm' (deed), and whatever I live for, will be a gift to my children," Lieutenant Jyoti added.

Naik Deepak was severely injured during an encounter in Kulgam in 2018 and was admitted to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for 40 days. It was Naik Deepak's last wish that Jyoti joins the Indian Army to serve the nation.

"Having been grievously shot in the spine and chest, he had lost all sensation in his lower body. During the last 40 days of his life at the hospital in Delhi, he once asked me to join the Army when he is no more. I am thankful to the Indian Army for giving me the opportunity of honouring his last wish," Lieutenant Jyoti had told The Times of India in an interview earlier.

Lieutenant Jyoti's journey was not easy. However, after months of rigorous training at the OTA, she was commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday.

Besides Lieutenant Jyoti, 177 other candidates - including 124 men, 28 women and 25 foreign nations - also passed out of the OTA. The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, who also presented the Sword of Honour and OTA Gold Medal to ACA Siddhanth Sharma, Silver Medal to BUO Dimple Singh Bhati and the Bronze Medal to BCA Muneesh Kumar.

"A total of 124 Gentlemen Cadets of the SSC-112 and 29 Women Cadets of the SSC (W)-26 Courses got commissioned. 16 Gentlemen Cadets and nine Women Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries also completed their training," said the Indian Army in an official release.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma