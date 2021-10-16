Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The security forces on Saturday afternoon neurtralised two terrorists, including top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey, in an encounter at Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said a senior police official, adding that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Khandey was on the hitlist of the security forces since August last year. It said that he was also involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year.

"Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues Sg CT Mohammed Yousf and Ct Suhail Ahmed in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The security forces have been on their toes over the past few days, neutralising several terrorists in the Valley, after an increase in attacks on civilians. On Friday night, Kumar said that 11 terrorists have been killed so far in eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in the Valley.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar also revealed the identity of the terrorist killed in Bemina on Friday as Tanzeel. He also said that three terrorists involved in encounters in Bemina and Pulwama had escaped and the police forces are currently searching for them.

"A total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters done by the security forces. There was a lot of responsibility on us after the recent civilian killings," he said.

"He was a local terrorist associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF). He was given a chance to surrender, but he started firing on the police after which he was killed in the retaliatory firing from the police," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma