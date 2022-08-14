2 Terror Modules, Including One Backed By ISI, Busted In Punjab And UP Ahead Of I-Day

Just a day before the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the Punjab Police has busted a terror module backed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, arresting four persons, said officials on Sunday.

In a statement, officials said the operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police. They said hand grenades, one improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols and 40 cartridges were recovered from culprits.

"Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested," it tweeted.

"Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered."

A similar terror module was also busted in Uttar Pradesh where the police arrested an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Kanpur. The terrorist, identified as Habibul Islam aka Saifullah, "used social media platforms like Telegram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to keep in touch with individuals across the border", the police said.

Saifullah's arrest comes days after the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist, identified as Sabauddin Azmi alias Dilawar Khan, from Azamgarh. As per the ATS, Azmi was planning to carry out an IED attack on Independence Day.

"We received information that a person in Mubarakpur of Azamgarh district, who is influenced by the ISIS ideology through his associates, is spreading the jihadi ideology through WhatsApp and other social media applications. He is also encouraging others to join the terrorist organization," the police had said.

Security has been beefed up across India, especially in Delhi, following multiple threat alerts by intelligence agencies. To ensure impregnable security, security agencies keeping an eye on the potential terror modules and "anti-social elements" in the country.

In Delhi, police have deployed anti-drone system for Independence Day programme to ensure protection against drone attacks. Officials are also keeping a vigilant eye over suspicious activities and persons as the terror modules are also involving local criminals.

"During the Independence Day season, there is a high footfall of people in the markets, temples and commercial places. This rush of people can be used by anti-national elements having nefarious designs to carry out terror attacks in such places," a top official told news agency IANS.

"On such occasions, Delhi Police raises its alert. We increase our visibility, presence, and checking to counter any threat," the official added.