CBI Raids On 2 RJD Leaders In Lands-For-Job Scam Ahead Bihar Floor Test

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residences of two Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, Ashfaque Karim and Sunil Singh, in connection with the alleged "land-for-railways" job scam, which dates back to Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Union Minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The raids were carried out by the central probe agencies in Patna and Ranchi after interrogation of Pankaj Mishra, who is an MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It should be noted that Mishra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 19. Later, a special PMLA court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

Interestingly, the raids were conducted ahead of the floor test of Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The RJD, the largest partner in the Grand Alliance, which also includes the Congress and the Janata Dal (United), has slammed the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the raids are being done "intentionally". It alleged that the raids were conducted by the saffron party "out of fear".

"Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP. They work under BJP now, their offices run with BJP script. Today is Floor Test (in Bihar Assembly) and what's happening here? It has become predictable," RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told news agency ANI.

"Our Deputy Chief Minister had said in the meeting yesterday that they will reach this level now. It didn't take even 24 hours. They stooped down even lower. What is this anger? That a government didn't run as per you? That it changed the alliance for public welfare?" he said.