Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In a massive success for the security forces, six terrorists affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been neutralised in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, said officials on Thursday morning.

In a statement, the officials said that two terrorists killed in the encounter so far were identified as Pakistani nationals while two were local militants. The identification of other two terrorists is underway.

"6 terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani and (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Inspector General (IGP) Vijay Kumar as saying.

The officials said that the encounter in the Kulgam district broke out in the Mirhama area. They said that a search operation was launched after intelligence reports suggested that some terrorists were hiding in the area.

The search operation, the officials said, turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the security forces.

Talking about the encounter in neighbouring Anantnag, it took place in the Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru, said the officials while adding that the forces were acting on the basis of specific inputs.

The terrorists, the officials said, opened fire in the middle of the search operation. In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and he was shifted to hospital, the official added.

The security forces are on alert in Jammu and Kashmir and have been conducting frequent raids following an increase in attacks on civilians in the Valley. Several Pakistan-backed terrorists have also been neutralised by the forces in the Valley over the last few days.

Last month, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had neutralised top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mudasir Ahmad Wagay in an operation at the Ashmuji area at the Kulgam district. Wagay, who was a resident of Devsar's Malwan, was a (A+) categorised terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen's district commander, as per the officials.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma