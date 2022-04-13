Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday two of its Mumbai Zonal officers - superintendent VV Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad - for alleged "dereliction of duty" in investigations conducted by them, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

According to PTI, the two officials were also involved in the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case against Shah Rukh Khan's 24-year-old son Aryan Khan. However, the report said their suspension was not linked to that case.

The orders for their suspension, senior officials told PTI, were approved by NCB director general SN Pradhan after a recommendation of Mumbai regional director Ashok Mutha Jain.

Aryan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the anti-drugs agency last year on suspicion of carrying drugs after the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship that was traveling to Mumbai from Goa.

In October, all three were granted bail by the Bombay High Court. However, the 24-year-old was directed by the court to coordinate with the NCB in the probe. Later, the case was also transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB's Delhi office.

Aryan had later approached the Bombay High Court again and sought a modification of a condition imposed on him when he got bail in the drugs-on-cruise case. In his application, he had sought waiver of the condition that he shall appear before the NCB's south Mumbai office every Friday to mark presence.

The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of mediapersons waiting outside.

His application was accepted by the court. It had also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.

"The applicant (Aryan) shall attend the office of NCB Delhi as and when directed by the agency, provided the NCB issues a 72-hour notice to the applicant," Justice Sambre had said.

"The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma