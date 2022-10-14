2 More Minor Girls Allege Sexual Harassment By Arrested Karnataka Seer; FIR Filed Under POCSO

KARNATAKA Police has filed another FIR against the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on the basis of a complaint filed by two more minor victims.

The seer who is currently under judicial custody till October 21 was arrested on September 1 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls. According to reports, the victim girls were sexually abused by Sharnaru for about two years.

According to police sources, an FIR has been booked in Nazarbad police station of Mysuru city following the direction of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The two new victims, aged 12 and 14, had approached the CWC in Mysuru on Thursday and have submitted their complaint against the accused seer, IANS reported.

The girls were staying at the Akkamahadevi hostel run by the Chitradurga mutt had approached the Odanaadi NGO and later the matter was brought before the CWC. Earlier, the local court had rejected the bail petition by the accused five times and also denied any special treatment to him in the prison.

The FIR, containing as many as seven names including the Murugha Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamy and hostel warden Rashmi, was lodged on Thursday night and the matter is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga rural police station, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Notably, a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act has already been registered against Seer on the charges of sexual harassment. Earlier, it was alleged that two minor girls aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by mutt, were sexually assaulted between January 2019 to June 2022.

Earlier on September 23, the Chitradurga court dismissed the seer's bail application who later requested for allowance to sign for the financial issue of the Muth and the salary of the staff, while being in jail. However, the judge rejected his plea initially and later allowed him to sign the cheques in the jail itself.