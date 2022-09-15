Two Minor Dalit Girls Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Lakhimpur, Family Alleges Rape, Murder; 6 Held

SIX ACCUSED have been held by the police after two minor Dalit sisters, aged nearly 14 and 17 years respectively, were found hanging from a tree outside a village in the Nighasan area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the local villagers and the girls' family marched a protest and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims.

The accused have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, informed SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman.

"This is a preliminary probe, post-mortem is about to start in 2-3 hours. A panel of 3 doctors is conducting the post-mortem. Case is against women and against a weaker section of society. We worked with speed & sensitivity. Accused booked u/s IPC 302, 376 and POCSO act," he mentioned as quoted by the news agency ANI.

The family of the minor girls alleged that the victims were raped and murdered.

Meanwhile, the opposition took a dig at the ruling government and questioned the law. Expressing grief over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned, "The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that those girls were abducted in broad daylight. Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?"

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the government and attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over women's safety in the state."In Yogi government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, very shameful. The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment," he tweeted.

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has been reported in the state. It is rather reminiscent of the 2014 deaths of the Badaun sisters, who were found dead in similar conditions. the incident resulted to massive protests in the village after the girls' family had alleged that their daughters were raped and murdered.

Earlier, on January 31, 2019, the bodies of two other minor girls, 14 and 15 years old respectively, were found hanging in mysterious circumstances from an electricity pole in the Pasgawan area of Lakhimpur Kheri. Police subsequently said it was a case of honour killing.