New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two children were burnt alive after fire engulfed an illegal tent warehouse in the Alambagh area of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Saturday. The incident took place in the Virat Nagar residential area of the Alambagh at around 9 am, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

At the time of the incident, the place was inhabited by a woman and her two children. While the woman managed to escape after the fire broke out, the children could be rescued only after the douse was brought under control. They were rushed to the a nearby hospital for treatment, though were declared dead.

The deceased, identified as Shantanu and Hritik, were aged four years and 18 months respectively. The two were reportedly trapped inside the basement for nearly two hours while the firefighters douzed the blaze.

The incident took place after the family ignited a brazier inside the basement to keep themselves warm. A mattress kept near the brazier caught fire and soon the blaze engulfed the entire basement. The mother managed to escape the place and asked the locals for help, though the fire had engulfed the basement to an extent that the kids could not be immediately rescued.

