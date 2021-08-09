The Punjab Police said that the explosives might have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan. It said that a former village sarpanch had also informed about some drone activities in the area.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police on Monday averted a major terror attack ahead of Independence Day as it recovered a tiffin box bomb packed with over 2 kg of RDX from a village at Daleka village in Amritsar near the international border.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said that the explosives might have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan. He said that a former village sarpanch had also informed the police about some drone activities in the area.

The Punjab Police, Gupta said, has also recovered an abandoned bag, containing five hand grenades, 100 rounds of 9 mm pistol rounds and seven pouches from the area. The police are now taking the help of the National Security Guard (NSG) to crack the case.

"After the recovery, we called the NSG team that is currently looking into the matter. As per their preliminary report, the IED consists of 2-3 kgs of RDX. The state will remain on high alert. We have also increased the checkings," Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There is pressure from across the border on outfits which are involved in anti-national and militant activities to carry out some terrorist actions before Independence Day," he added.

This is not the first time when drone activity has been spotted in Punjab. Earlier this year, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were seized near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about one km from the border.

The security forces are continuously monitoring suspected drone activities along the International Border after the attack on the Jammu airbase. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had also held a crucial meet to discuss ways to counter drone attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other states across India.

