2 Go First Flights Suffer Engine Snags, Grounded By DGCA

Two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh aircraft and Srinagar-Delhi aircraft faced engine snags on Tuesday and were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA. The aviation watchdog has initiated an investigation of the incident.

"A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) diverted to Delhi due to Engine No.2 EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault. Another flight Go First A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Eng#2 EGT over the limit," said DGCA officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

As of now, low-budget carrier, Go First has not made any official statement on the same.

Meanwhile, this incident comes a day after DGCA asked for compliance after many spots were found during checks on several airlines.

DGCA conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation. The aviation watchdog demanded compliance by 28 July.

There have multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last month. Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

During the Sunday meeting, the minister had taken a detailed report from officials about the incidents over the last month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.

