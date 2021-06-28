In a statement, the Army said that the troops fired around 20 to 25 rounds at the drones but they managed to escape in the cover of darkness.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: Day after the 'failed' attack at the Jammu Air Force Station, the security forces on Monday said that two more drones were spotted over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area by the personnel of the Indian Army present there on the intervening night of June 27 and 28.

In a statement, the Army said that the troops fired around 20 to 25 rounds at the drones but they managed to escape in the cover of darkness. It said that a high alert has been issued and the whole area outside the military station has been cordoned off.

"High alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. Security forces are on high alert and search operation is in progress," PRO (Defence) Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, injuring two personnel. The officials suspect that the drones were operated from inside Pakistan by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists.

The officials have said that the drone attack was aimed at IAF's helicopters and damage the air traffic control (ATC) of the Jammu Airport, adding that the probe will likely be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the past too, there have been multiple incidents of arms and drugs carrying drones and quad-copters being flown from Pakistan into the Indian side in Jammu and Punjab. However, all of them have been thwarted by the security forces.

"We need a comprehensive plan and plan of action to check the menace of drones. Every agency, be it at the borders or in cities or airports, needs to have specific responsibility along with required technology tools," news agency PTI quoted a senior defence official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma