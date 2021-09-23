New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Assam government on Thursday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence that broke out in the Dhalpur area of Darrang District in Assam resulting in the death of 2 civilians and injuring 9 police personnel. The government ordered that the inquiry will be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge of Gauhati High Court.

At least 2 civilians lost their lives while 9 police personnel were injured after a mob clashed with the cops in Assam's Sipajhar of Darrang during an anti-encroachment drive by the state government. According to the police, they reacted to stone-pelting by the protestors at the site where the evacuation process was undergoing.

A similar eviction drive was carried out in two villages in the Garukhuti area of Dholpur on Monday in which nearly 800 families who were settled on nearly 4500 ‘bighas’ of government land were evicted. There was no violence on Monday.

The violence started when the police started removing encroachments using JCB vehicles, the mob started pelting stones and attacking the police with machetes, spears and other things. Several videos and photos being circulated on social media showed policemen beating up protestors with lathis.

Assam: Violence broke out in Sipajhar of Darrang during an anti-encroachment drive



SP Darrang, Sushanta Biswa Sarma says, "They (people at the spot) pelted stones & attacked Police personnel. 9 Policeman injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media" — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Visuals also showed people pelting stones on the security personnel. Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, as quoted by news agency ANI, said a mob of nearly 2000 people attacked the police team during the eviction drive following which police resorted to baton charge and firing that resulted in the death and injuries.

“As per the government plan of removing encroachers from the area, we have been carrying out evictions in four zones. While the process is taking place peacefully in the other three zones, violence erupted at the fourth zone on Thursday,” he added.

"Nine of our policemen were injured. Two civilians were also injured. They have been shifted to the hospital. Now things are normal", Sarma said. However, on the video which was doing rounds on the internet in which a protestor was shot and then beaten, the SP said that he is inquiring about the video and will assess it. The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation," he said.

The government had in June cleared a decision to repossess the land for a farming project and notices were served to encroachers. The eviction is a part of the Assam government’s Garukhuti Project, which aims to remove encroachers from 77,420 ‘bighas’ of land and start agricultural and allied activities for indigenous youth.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan