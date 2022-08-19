2 Dead, 6 Injured After Fire Broke Out In Sugar Factory In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

A fire broke out in a sugar factory in Kakinada city of Andhra Pradesh on Friday leaving two people dead and six injured.

The injured people were immediately rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment. Soon after the incident was reported, the fire department, electrical department, and police officials inspected the area.

According to an official, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. "A major fire accident took place in Vakalapudi Sugar Factory near Kakinada. Two people died in this accident. Six others were injured in the incident and another one sustained serious injuries," said Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu.

"The prima facie indicates that an explosion occurred due to a short circuit at the conveyor belt in the factory which is used for loading the sugar bags. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The fire department, Electrical department, and police officials are inspecting the area he said. The case is registered," he added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With ANI inputs)