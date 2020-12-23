IFFCO Gas Leak: However, Prayagraj District Magistrate, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, as quoted by news agency ANI said that the "plant unit has been closed after the incident and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, at least 2 people died and 15 other were hospitalised after a major ammonia gas leak was reported at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) unit situated in Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The employees, who were hospitalised are reportedly in a critical condition.

The authorities have identified the deceased as Assistant Manager, VP Singh and Deputy Manager, Abhyanandan Kumar. The authorities have also said that the number of employees admitted to the hospital may increase further. However, Prayagraj District Magistrate, Bhanu Chandra Goswami, as quoted by news agency ANI said that the "plant unit has been closed after the incident and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed grief over the gruesome incident and has also directed a probe into the matter to investigate the cause of the incident. He has also directed all the authorities to carry out relief work expeditiously.

According to the initial information, maintenance work was underway at the two units of ammonia and urea in the IFFCO plant on Tuesday night. Around 11:30 pm, the staff smelled ammonia gas leak in the urea production unit. The staff immediately rushed outside the plant, however, 15 of them trapped inside and fell unconscious.

The staff later informed the police who reached the spot and took out the affected employees trapped inside the factory. They were rushed to the nearby hospital. Of the 15 employees, the condition of two was very critical and later they both passed away. It was said that the gas leakage was in a pipe and the leakage was stopped. The police officials said that the matter is being probed.

"The accident took place in a urea processing unit. An ammonia plunger broke which led to the leakage of ammonia gas. The workers nearby were affected and were taken to the hospital," Vishwajeet Srivastava, Public Relations Officer, IFFCO said.

This is not the first accident of a gas leak at the IFFCO plant, in the last two years, gas leakage incidents have been reported five times. Phulpur IFFCO plant is an Asia-level urea production company and repeated leakages are raising questions about the company's credibility.

Posted By: Talib Khan