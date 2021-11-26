Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express caught fire due to unknown reasons after leaving Hetampur station about 432 km north of capital Bhopal. The coaches A1 and A2, both airconditioned, were reported to have caught fire.

However, the Railway said that no casualties have been reported as passengers were evacuated soon after.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma