Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that two civilians, both non-local labourers, were killed in separate targeted attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama districts, adding that the respective areas have been cordoned off and a search is underway to hunt down the militants.

In a statement, the police said that gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, who hailed from Bihar's Banka, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah area at around 6.40 pm on Saturday. This is the same area where the terrorists had gunned down Virendra Paswan, another street hawker, earlier this month.

Later, the terrorists opened fire at Sagir Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, in the Pulwama district. Ahmad was shifted to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Over the last few days, attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir have increased, creating panic among the locals. The officials have said that Pakistan-based handlers have changed their strategy in the Valley and are using "hybrid terrorists" to carry out attacks against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," top government sources told news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a crucial meet with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials and asked them to ensure the security of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following Shah's instructions, officials have beefed up operations in the Valley to hunt down the terrorists. However, they have ruled out any security lapse behind the recent civilian killings in the Valley.

"There was no lapse in security... They (terrorists) chose soft targets, we had not provided security to them (civilians). It is not possible to provide security to all soft targets," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma