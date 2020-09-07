The police informed that the two terrorists were arrested from North West Delhi area after an encounter and large amount of ammunition has been recovered from them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a huge success for the security forces, the Delhi Police on Monday said that it has arrested two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The police informed that the two terrorists were arrested from North West Delhi area after an encounter and large amount of ammunition has been recovered from them.

The police further informed that the two terrorists have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh and were wanted in several cases, adding that six pistols and 40 cartridges recovered from their possession.

"Two terrorists of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) arrested after brief exchange of fire in North West Delhi area. Large amount of arms and ammunition recovered. They were also wanted in some cases in Punjab," Delhi Police Special Cell said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Babbar Khalsa International is a terrorist organisation that operates in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and in some parts of India. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed charge sheet against four members of the terrorist organisation. The NIA had then said that the four terrorists were planning and conspiring to carry out terror acts in Punjab.

The four terrorists were identified as Kulwinderjit Singh, alias Khanpuria, of Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh, alias Ravi, of Moga, Jagdev Singh, alias Sonu, of Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab and Harcharan Singh of Nihal Vihar in Delhi and they were arrested from Delhi. The four terrorists were chargesheeted under Indian Penal Court (IPC) sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122 and 123 by the NIA.

"Kulwinderjit is absconding and as per available information, he is in Malaysia. The NIA has got a Look Out Circular issued against him in this case," news agency PTI quoted an NIA official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma