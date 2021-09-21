The officials said that the crash was first reported by locals after which a rescue operation was launched and the two Army officials -- both Major-rank officers -- were rescued and rushed to a local hospital.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Tuesday said that two of its pilots have lost their lives after an Army aviation helicopter crash-landed at Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Throwing light on the incident, the officials said that Army's Cheetah crashed around 10.45 am on Tuesday in a densely forested area in the district.

They said that the crash was first reported by locals after which a rescue operation was launched and the two Army officials -- both Major-rank officers -- were rescued and rushed to a local hospital. However, the two were declared dead by the doctors upon arrival.

"GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen YK Joshi and all ranks salute the bravehearts Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on September 21 at Patnitop and offer deepest condolences to their families," said Army Northern Command in a statement.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, meanwhile, has expressed grief over the incident and said that he is saddened to receive the news of death of both the pilots who were injured in the crash. "Despite prompt and best possible aid, they could not be saved. My deep condolences to the bereaved families," he tweeted.

Last month, a similar incident happened after an Army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir after which the authorities launched a massive search operation to trace the two pilots. While the Army was able to trace one of its pilots, the body of the second pilot still remain missing.

"Search and Rescue operations for the second crew member of the ill fated helicopter which crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam on 3 August 21 are ongoing with focussed and sustained efforts of Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and Civilian agencies," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma