Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) claimed a major success on Sunday as an Al Qaeda unit was busted in Kakori, Lucknow. The two arrested men reportedly planned suicide bombings and other such terrorist attacks in the crowded areas of Lucknow and other cities in the state.

The Police said that the arrested terrorists were planning to "unleash terror activities on Aug 15 in different cities of the state” (of Uttar Pradesh).

The two suspected men, namely Minhaj Ahmed and Maseeruddin alias Mushir were in touch with people across the border, suspicious material was also found from their possession, news agency ANI reported.

"ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) UP has uncovered a big terror module. The team has arrested two terrorists linked with Al Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. Arms, explosive materials have been recovered in searches," senior police officer Prashant Kumar said at a news conference.

"The terror activities were being run from Peshawar and Quetta on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border," he added.

The police said they found explosives and a pistol at the home of Minhaj Ahmed, who is in his thirties and lives in Kakori town of Lucknow district.

The Police said that another team of UP ATS carried out searches at the home of Maseeruddin, who is aged about 50, in Mariahu town of Jaunpur district and found a large amount of explosives and a cooker set to be used as a crude bomb.

The two men will be presented in court on Monday where the police will request to question them in custody.

According to news agency ANI, a search operation was started by the ATS on the information of two suspects in Faridipur, Kakori. One of them was present at Kakori's Dubagga area while the other was arrested from Jaunpur district not far from Lucknow.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma