Afghanistan Conflict: Sources have said a Kabul bound Air India flight from Delhi has also been rescheduled from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm due to the prevailing situation in the capital of Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the situation in Afghanistan extremely unpredictable as Taliban fighters captured Kabul, the Centre on Monday asked Air India to put two of its aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations of Indian nationals and diplomats, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The sources further said a Kabul bound Air India flight from Delhi has also been rescheduled from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm due to the prevailing situation in the capital of Afghanistan. They said that the road to the Kabul Airport has also been blocked due to the ongoing violence in the city.

"Two aircraft with a proper set of the flight crew are on standby for Kabul evacuation. The government is monitoring the situation very closely," the sources told ANI. "The passengers, as well as the airline staff, are facing severe and challenging conditions to reach the airport".

The situation in Kabul remains tense since President Ashraf Ghani left the country after the capture of the city by Taliban. On Monday, news agency AFP reported that the United States (US) troops were forced to fire shots in the air at the Kabul Airport as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country.

Meanwhile, there has been no official word from India, but government sources have said that the Centre is monitoring the situation closely and will take action as and when required.

Taliban, on the other hand, has expressed hopes that India would "change its stance and support them" as they lay the roadmap to "reconstruct" Afghanistan. However, it has warned India against military intervention in Afghanistan, saying it would not be good for New Delhi.

"I hope they (India) will also change their policies because earlier they were siding with the regime government, which was imposed. It would be good for both sides, for the people of India and Afghanistan," said Taliban spokesperson Shaheen Suhail while speaking to CNN-News18.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma