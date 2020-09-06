Both her uncle and auntie along with their minor sons fled the village.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk| A 19-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive by her uncle and auntie over a property dispute. It is reported that the young girl went to take a bath at her neighbour's residence when the accused allegedly killed her. The victim has been identified as Sufiyan Parveen. On Friday night, Parveen's uncle Zainul Abdeen and auntie Hakima Khatoon immolated her over the greed of 10 dhur of land, Times of India reported.

Both her uncle and auntie along with their minor sons fled the village. On Friday. Parveen went to Samshud Zoha's residence to take bath as the hand pump at her house was not working. It was reported that Samshud's family had given the keys of their house to Khatoon and Abdeen as they had gone somewhere.

The TOI reported that the teenager's uncle and auntie followed her to Zoha's home and tried to strangle her. Following this, the accused poured kerosene over Parveen and burnt her alive.

Her uncle and auntie escaped from the backside of the washroom. However, the teenage girl succumbed before she could be taken to the hospital.

Parveen's brother Kudrat told TOI, "Uncle claims his ownership on that land as well as ten dhur additional land in which they all live with us at present. "

Kudrat also alleged that his uncle had assaulted his mother and threatened to kill him too.

Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

"All of the four accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to look for them," Sakra police station incharge Lallan Kumar told the daily.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma