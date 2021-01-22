A 19-year-old boy fled to Pakistan after he was caught sneaking in his girlfriend's house by her parents. Efforts to bring back the boy safely is in process.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking news was reported from Rajasthan's Barmer district where a youth was caught sneaking into her girlfriend's house. However, fearing infamy, he fled to Pakistan claims to police.

A 19-year-old boy named Gemara Ram Meghwal, a resident of Kumharo Ka Tiba of Sajjan Ka Paar village under Bijrad police station area in Barmer district, had crossed the international border on the intervening night of November 4, 2020.

As per Hindustan Times, after family's search proved to be futile, they lodged a missing complaint with Bijrad police on 16 November 2020 and after a more than a month-long investigation, he was traced in Pakistan. This was confirmed by Pakistani rangers to the BSF (Border Security Force) that youth was taken into custody by the Sindh police.

In the missing complaint filed by the family, they expressed their doubt that the boy might have crossed the borders as they lived very close to the Indo-Pak border. They also told the police that Gemara Ram used to say he will go to Pakistan to meet the relatives who live in Pabni village in Pakistan.

The family of the 19-year-old boy further claimed that they received a call from their relatives who live in Pakistan and they confirmed that a boy has been arrested by the Pakistani police after he crossed the borders.

Station house officer, Jetha Ram, at Bijrad police station told Hindustan Times that the 19-year-old boy had an affair with a girl, who was his neighbour. His family told the police that he was caught sneaking in his girlfriend’s house on 4 November 2020 by her parents. They threatened the boy to report the incident to his parents, making him flee to Pakistan fearing serious action against him.

A BSF official said that efforts are being made to secure the boy's return, however, it is yet not clear by when he will be returned as the decision lays in the hands of the Pakistan law.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv