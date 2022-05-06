New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach not only for the armed forces but also for national security. Singh also released a book titled 'INDO-PAK WAR 1971- Reminiscences of Air Warriors'. The book comprises 50 articles penned by the veterans who have shared their experiences in detail.

Speaking during his address at the PC Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Singh said, "The 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-govt approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security."

Further, he added that the ongoing process of integration of the Armed Forces is aimed at advancing not only our combined capability but also our efficiency. "It's not always necessary to have more expensive weapon systems. It is the employment of weapon systems that gives us an edge in wars," he added.

Stressing upon self-reliance in defence and the use of technology in dealing with national security challenges, Singh said that the nature of future wars can be assessed through a closer look at the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the recent Ukrainian conflict.

"If we take a look at some of the recent conflicts, we will find many important insights. If we take a closer look at Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and the current Ukrainian conflict, we will find many points of view from which we can assess the nature of future war," Singh said.

"Although these trends are suggestive, but we can gain a deeper understanding by correlating them with our local threats," he said. Referring to evolving geopolitical situation, Singh said it is "our duty to keep anticipating the nature of future wars."

Sharing his views on the need to achieve self-reliance in defence, Singh said it is essential not only to build the domestic capacity but also to safeguard the sovereignty of the country.

"Our past experiences have taught us that India cannot depend on imports for its security. Recent conflicts, especially the situation in Ukraine, have told us that not just defence supplies (could be affected), but commercial contracts are also prone to be affected when it comes to national interests," he added.

Singh's comments came in the backdrop of apprehensions among the military brass that there could be delays in the supply of military hardware from Russia to India in view of the Ukraine conflict.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta