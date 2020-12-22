India COVID-19 Tally: This is the lowest single-day count since July 2 when the country reported 20,903 infections in a 24-hour span.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India reported only 19,556 COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Health Ministry this morning. This is the lowest single-day count since July 2 when the country reported 20,903 infections in the same 24-hour time span.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,36,487 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.65 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload has fallen below 3 lakh.

There are 2,92,518 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,31,70,557 samples have been tested up to December 21 with 10,72,228 samples being tested on Monday.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta