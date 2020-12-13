19 years of Parliament attack: As soon as the attack began, the Parliament was adjourned for the day with some 100 leaders, politicians and staffs stuck inside the building.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to personnel of the security forces who lost their lives in the dastardly attack on the Indian Parliament on this day 19 years ago.

Paying his tribute, the Prime Minister said that the country will never be able to forget the cowardly attack that left nine security personnel dead. "We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Apart from PM Modi, several other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also paid tributes to the martyrs of the Parliament attack on its 19th anniversary. So as the country observes the 19th anniversary of the Parliament attack, let's us recount what happened on that dreadful day.

The deadly Parliament attack was conducted by five terrorists -- who belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) -- on December 13, 2001. The terrorists were heavily armed and were carrying explosive belt and had planned to take several MPs and politicians as hostages.

The terrorists, who were in continuous touch with their handlers from Pakistan, had planned to enter the main building from gate number 12 but mistakenly drove their vehicle into the car of then Vice President Krishan Kant. Following this, the five terrorists started firing indiscriminately and killed nine people -- five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament staff and a gardener.

As soon as the attack began, the Parliament was adjourned for the day with some 100 leaders, politicians and staffs stuck inside the building. The security forces cordoned off the area and eliminated the five gunmen. After the attack, which went on for nearly 40 minutes, the security forces discovered AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols, and grenades.

The terror attack, which was inspired from a similar assault in Tel Aviv, left the entire country shocked. Following the attack, tensions between India and Pakistan increased as New Delhi accused Islamabad of sponsoring the assault.

What happened after the attack?

Two days after the attack on the Parliament, the security forces arrested Afzal Guru from Srinagar. His cousin Shaukat Husain Guru was also arrested by the officials. Afzal and his cousin were tried under charges of waging war, conspiracy, murder and attempt to murder. Years later, he was sentenced to death and on February 9, 2013, he was hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials later revealed that the Parliament attack was sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Former CIA officials Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy also supported Delhi Police's claim and wrote in their book -- The Exile: The Flight of Osama bin Laden -- that ISI had sponsored the attack to redeploy Pakistani Army from the Durand Line to Line of Control (LoC) to allow a safe escape to Osama bin Laden from Afghanistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma