19 Injured In Jallikattu Celebrations In Tamil Nadu's Madurai On Pongal 2023

AS MANY as 19 people have been injured in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday. Out of the total injured, 11 people were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, informed Revenue department. Several enthusiastic young men participated in the sport, which is celebrated with grandeur in the state.

Despite the incident, officials in the state Revenue department said the ongoing Jallikattu event will continue till 4 pm.

The 'Jallikattu' event also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', started in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, January 15th. It is practised in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the day of Mattu Pongal, is a sport where a bull is let loose among a crowd and people participating in the sport are supposed to take control of the bull by holding on to its hump for as long as they can.

Today, the event happened at Madurai's Avaniyapuram, on Monday it will be held in Palamedu, and on Tuesday in Alanganallur.

Meanwhile, the Madurai district administration issued guidelines for 'Jallikattu'. As per the guidelines, the bull tamers have to upload their photograph on the official website of the district along with all two-dose corona vaccination certificates. Two days before the Jallikattu event, a certificate of no COVID should be provided. Also, those who bring Jallikattu bulls should register at the official website.

Two persons can accompany the bull, the owner and helper. They should also bring a double dose COVID vaccination certificate and a COVID-free certificate. Only 300 bull tamers and 150 spectators are allowed in the Jallikattu competition.

It has been informed that the spectators coming to watch the Jallikattu event must have been vaccinated and a certificate of no COVID is required. Tamil Nadu government had announced that the Jallikattu competition, the heroic sport of the Tamils, will be held as planned on the coming Pongal so youngsters have ventured into training bulls for Jallikattu.