19 Detained After Clashes In Gujarat’s Vadodara Over Bursting Of Firecrackers

A brawl took place in a locality in Gujarat’s Vadodara between two communities over the use of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali. Following this incident police detained 19 people from both sides. The clash broke out at around 12.45 am on Tuesday in the communally sensitive Panigate locality.

After the clash between two groups broke out in Gujarat's Vadodara, stone pelting started from both sides and an angry mob even attacked properties and vehicles in the vicinity. As per sources, an angry bunch even cut off power to street lights so they couldn't be identified on CCTV footage. A detailed investigation into the incident is underway and the police have launched an operation to nab the perpetrators.

The Gujarat Police has said that the riots that broke out between two groups in Gujarat's Vadodara seem to have been pre-planned as streetlights were tuurned off when petrol bombs were hurled.

After the clash, a person allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at policemen from the third floor of this house in the locality, Vadodara Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya told PTI. “Following an issue over the bursting of firecrackers and hurling rocket bombs at each other, people from two communities pelted stones at each other,” the official said.

The clash between the two groups escalated when they pelted stones at each other. After the incident, security was deployed in the area and the situation was under control, official said. Suspects from both communities were being rounded up, he added.

With people of Gujarat making Diwali on Monday, the state is already seeing a rise in emergency calls for burns and vehicular trauma accidents amid pre-festival celebrations, according to data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which manages ambulances in Gujarat. So many instances of accidents were also reported while the state was celebrating the festival.

Several states across India recorded incidents of fire, death and clashes over bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali.