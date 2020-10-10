According to the police, the deceased, identified as one Rahul Rajput, was a student at Delhi University and was friends with a girl from his locality. However, the girl's family was against the friendship of the two.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An 18-year-old boy in Delhi was brutally murdered allegedly over his friendship with a girl in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday. Following the merciless incident, the Delhi police have arrested two people, including the girl's brother and have apprehended three juveniles.

On October 7, the deceased was called to Nanda Road on some pretext and was brutally assaulted allegedly by a group of 4-5 people, including the girl's brother, the police said.

He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was later admitted to BJRM hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, in an unconscious state. However, the boy later succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment.

“The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, the DCP said, adding that, "We appeal to people to not give any colour to the case, it is a dispute of two families".

The uncle of the deceased Rahul Rajput, in his statement, said that his nephew and the woman knew each other for close to two years. They lived in the same locality but the woman’s parents, and especially her brothers, were against the friendship.

“On Wednesday, around 7 pm, I got a call from my friend who informed us that four-five people were beating up my nephew. When I reached the place, I found that my nephew was being beaten up brutally by the woman’s brothers and their associates. They slapped, punched and kicked him,” Rahul's uncle mentioned in his complaint.

The police said the case was under investigation and personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan