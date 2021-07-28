As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, 19 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least 18 people died after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, 19 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

"A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties were reported with many passengers sustaining injuries. A total of 19 injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan