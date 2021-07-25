Following the boy's death, his family cremated him in front of the accused's house. ANI shared a 48-second video where a crowd could be seen walking towards the accused's house and cremating the boy in front of their door.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: A horrifying incident has come to light from Bihar's Muzzafarpur district where a 17-year-old boy -- who has been identified as Saurabh Kumar -- was brutally beaten to death and his genitals were mutilated over an alleged love affair with a girl, reported news agency ANI.

Following the boy's death, his family cremated him in front of the accused's house. ANI shared a 48-second video where a crowd could be seen walking towards the accused's house and cremating the boy in front of their door.

#WATCH | Kin of the man killed in connection with an alleged love affair in Muzzafarpur, Bihar was cremated in front of the accused's house, yesterday.



Prime accused and three others have been arrested in connection with the killing: Kanti Police Station, Muzzafarpur pic.twitter.com/ZNYWYcDWjc — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

The Bihar Police said that the incident took place on Friday after the family of the girl discovered her with the boy in the neighbouring village of Sorbara. They said that an FIR has been registered and the main accused Sushant Pandey has been arrested, along with three others.

"The family members of the deceased disrupted the law and order situation at the house of one Sushant Pandey in Muzzafarnagar on Saturday. Police acted swiftly and arrested Sushant Pandey, who is the prime accused of killing Saurabh Kumar," the police said, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, the boy's father said that the accused's brother had threatened him as well as his family. He alleged that Sushant had called his son to his house and thrashed him with three other people. He alleged that Sushant had also threatened him by putting a pistol on his ear.

"The girl and the boy have been talking to each other. When the families did not agree to the match, we sent our boy to another city for work. He was in town for his sister's marriage when the incident happened," he told ANI.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen