Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: At least 177 Hindu teachers posted in Srinagar will be transferred to safer locations following their demands to relocate them amid a sudden rise in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

An order has also been issued regarding this.

The Dainik Jagran report further claimed that the security of residential colonies where Hindus live will also be increased. Besides, patrolling will also be increased to avert any untoward situation in the union territory (UT).

Thousands of Hindus are protesting against the targeted killings in the Valley and demanded that the government should move them to safer locations. Since May 1, nine incidents of targeted killings have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a high-level meeting in this regard on Friday. The meeting, which took place at the North Block, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, which was Union Home Minister's second meet in less than 24 hours, Shah directed officials to ensure that adequate security is provided to Hindus and other minorities in the Valley. He also directed them to take stern action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

According to a report by news agency IANS, hybrid terrorism is the main challenge in front of the security agencies as Pakistan is misguiding youths and providing them small arms like pistols, grenades, and sticky bombs to carry out targeted attacks in the UT.

These hybrid terrorists are radicalised to carry out such attacks and they are given instructions in intervals to prevent detection. However, in the past, security forces have busted such modules. Reportedly, around 160 terrorists are active in the Valley - 70 local and 90 foreigners. Out of these, 50 of them are hybrid terrorists.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma