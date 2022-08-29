1.73 Lakh People Died In Accidents In India In 2021, With Uttar Pradesh Recording The Highest 

In 2021, 1.73 lakh people died in approximately 4.22 lakh traffic accidents in the country. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths in such mishaps, recording 24,711 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,685 deaths.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) most recent report, the number of traffic accidents in the country increased from 3,68,828 in 2020 to 4,22,659 in 2021. There were 4,03,116 road accidents, 17,993 railway accidents, and 1,550 railway crossing accidents among these traffic accidents. In 2021, they killed 1,55,622, 16,431 and 1,807 people, respectively. The state with the highest increase in traffic accident cases from 2020 to 2021 was Tamil Nadu (from 46,443 to 57,090), followed by Madhya Pradesh (from 43,360 to 49,493), Uttar Pradesh (from 30,593 to 36,509), Maharashtra (from 24,908 to 30,086), and Kerala ( from 27,998 to 33,051).

"These traffic accidents resulted in injuries to 3,73,884 people and 1,73,860 deaths during 2021. "Uttar Pradesh (24,711 deaths), followed by Tamil Nadu (16,685 deaths) and Maharashtra (16,446), has reported the maximum fatalities in traffic accidents in the country," the report said. These three states accounted for 14.2%, 9.6%, and 9.5 % of total traffic deaths, respectively, and collectively accounted for 33.30% (57,842 out of 1,73,860) of total fatalities reported at the national level in 2021. The percentage of traffic fatalities in total deaths due to 'Other Causes' has decreased from 45.1% in 2017 to 44.5% in 2021.

From 2017 to 2019, the total number of deaths in "traffic accidents" increased, followed by a sharp decline in 2020, which increased again in 2021 but was lower than in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The total number of accidental deaths rose by 18.8 percent in 2020 (from 1,46,354 to 1,73,860). In 2021, there were 4,03,116 reported road accidents. The number of road accidents in the country has increased from 3,54,796 in 2020 to 4,03,116 in 2021. The number of road traffic deaths has increased by 16.8 percent, from 1,33,201 in 2020 to 1,55,622 in 2021.

According to the NCRB report, the rate of deaths per thousand vehicles in 2021 rose from 0.45 in 2020 to 0.53 in 2021. 4,03,116 road accidents caused 1,55,622 deaths and injuries to 3,71,884 people in 2021.

Generally, road accidents have caused more injuries than deaths, but in Mizoram, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, road accidents caused more deaths than people injured. In Mizoram, 64 road accidents caused 64 deaths and injuries to 28 people; in Punjab, 6,097 road accidents caused 4,516 deaths and injuries to 3,034 people; in Jharkhand, 4,728 road accidents caused 3,513 deaths and injuries to 3,227 people; and in Uttar Pradesh, 33,711 road accidents caused 21,792 deaths and injuries to 19,813 people.