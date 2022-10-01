17-Year-Old Girl Gang-raped, Act Recorded On Camera In Rajasthan's Alwar, 8 Booked

IN YET another shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by eight men, reported ANI.

A case has also been registered against the eight men who had taped the video of the rape and had blackmailed her in order to extort money from her.

According to the police, the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim girl and further demanded Rs 2,50,000 for not uploading the video over the Internet.

The incident, meanwhile, invited criticism for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the incident.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday took a jibe at the Gehlot government and said, "At a time when Ashok Gehlot is busy in 'satta bacaho' (to save his government in the state), the criminals and rapists are free to commit a crime and run. No wonder why Rajasthan has become number one in rapes. When such incidents happen Gehlot says that they are not true or fake."

The BJP leader also referred to the statement of Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal and said that "Gehlot's ministers are justifying it by saying 'Mardon ka pradesh hai isliye Balatkar honge (Rajasthan has been a state of men, what to do about that)."

Poonawala also took a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their "silence" and said that they are silent because the accused belonged to one special community, otherwise they do "vulture politics" on such issues but because the incident has happened in Rajasthan they will remain quiet.

According to the Police, the victim was called by one Sahil on December 31, 2021, near Gothara saying that he has got some of her objectionable pictures and he would make those "viral" if she refuses.

As soon as the girl reached the spot, she was raped by eight men who also recorded the incident on camera. The police also informed that the victim was raped twice after that on January 3 and April 6. The matter was brought to notice after the girl's family got to know of the viral video.

(With inputs from ANI)