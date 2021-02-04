The accused took the three victims to the foot of a hill surrounded by forest near Gadhuproda, where Manjhwar and another accused allegedly raped the teenage girl.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident a 16-year-old was raped and brutally murdered allegedly by six men in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, the police said. Along with the victim, the accused also murdered her father and his 4-year-old granddaughter and dumped them in a forest area. The six accused were arrested by the police.

As per Korba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena, reported by news agency PTI, the incident took place near Gadhuproda village on January 29, however, it came to light on February 2, after which the six accused were arrested in connection with the brutal crime.

The accused were identified as Santram Majhwar, 45, Abdul Jabbar, 29, Anil Kumar Sarthi, 20, Pardeshi Ram Panika, 35, Anand Ram Panika, 25, and Uamshankar Yadav, 21, all natives of Satrenga village in the district.

According to the police, the victim's father was a resident of Barpani village and worked as a cattle grazer at the house of prime accused Manjhwar since July last year. As per the initial information, Manjhawar was on his way to drop the man, his daughter and granddaughter to their village on a motorcycle on January 29. On the way, they stopped at Korai village and Manjhwar consumed liquor, following which other accused also joined him.

The accused took the three victims to the foot of a hill surrounded by forest near Gadhuproda, where Manjhwar and another accused allegedly raped the teenage girl. The accused then used stones and sticks to kill all three and dumped them in the forest, the police said as reported by PTI.

"When the man's son lodged their missing report at Lemru police station on Tuesday, police swung into action and rounded up six accused following their interrogation," SP Abhishek Meena said.

"Based on the statement of the accused, the police reached the crime spot, where they found the injured girl alive and two others dead. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but died on the way due to injuries", Meena added.

The victims belonged to Pahadi Korwa tribal community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). The accused have been booked under sections IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (2)G (gangrape) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

