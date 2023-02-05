16-Year-Old Rapes, Kills 58-Year-Old Woman In MP; Detained

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy allegedly raped a 58-year-old woman and murdered her by gagging her brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, PTI cited police as saying.

The incident reportedly happened on the night of January 30 in Kailashpuri village under Hanumana police station limits.

The accused allegedly stuffed a plastic bag and a cloth into her mouth, dragged her to an under-construction part of the building near her residence, hit on her head and other body parts with a sickle, and also caused injuries to her private parts with a stick, an official said, as per PTI.

According to the family member of the woman, the boy, who used to come to their home to watch television, has stolen a mobile phone two years ago and the boy wanted to take revenge for it.

Speaking about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said that the police received information on February 1 about a body of a 58-year-old woman lying at an under-construction building.

The police and forensic team reached the spot and they found that the woman was brutally murdered by an unidentified person, he said.

On the basis of the tip-off received from informers and the investigation, the police zeroed-in on the boy living in her neighbourhood.

The woman's family members also expressed suspicion about the boy, said the official. They accused him of stealing of the mobile phone which had led to enmity between the boy and the woman's family, the police said.

Due to the stealing incident, he wanted to take revenge as he had to face embarrassment in the village, said the official.

On the day of the incident, i.e, January 30, the victim's son and husband went out of the station. The accused, meanwhile, entered her house and allegedly overpowered the woman sleeping on a cot and when she tried to scream, he stuffed a polythene bag and a cloth into her mouth, the police official said.

According to Lal, the accused then tied a plastic bag on her face using a rope and wire and dragged her to an under-construction part of the building.

He also hit on the victim's head, hands, throat and chest with a sickle and caused injuries to her private parts with a stick, Lal said.

He later fled after stealing Rs 1,000 cash and jewellery kept in the woman's house, he mentioned.

"After being detained, the boy admitted to the crime during interrogation," the official said.

He was sent to a juvenile home and a case juvenile home and a case was also filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 460 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) 380 (theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), the police added.

(With inputs from agency)