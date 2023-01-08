16-Year-Old Delhi Girl Shoots At Mother Of Teenage Boy Who Raped Her: Police

The woman runs a grocery shop in their loacality and her son who is accused of rape is a minor. According to police officials, identities have not been revealed and the woman has been admitted to GTB Hospital, Delhi.

By Aashish Vashistha
Updated: Sun, 08 Jan 2023 01:06 PM IST
Minute Read
The girl in the dramatic episode in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, fired a pistol at 50-year-old woman around 5:30 pm. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on Sunday in Delhi after she shot and injured mother of a teenaged boy who had allegedly raped her in 2021, the police said. The girl in the dramatic episode in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, fired a pistol at 50-year-old woman around 5:30 pm who was the mother of the teenage boy who alledly raped her. The girl has been apprehended and police have also recovered the pistol. 

The woman who is identified as Khursheeda, resident of Subhash Mohalla runs a grocery shop in their locality and her son who is accused of rape is a minor, according to a senior  police officer. After primary treatment, the injured woman was admitted to GTB Hospital, Delhi by the locals. 

