Nearly 200 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are still stranded in Afghanistan. These people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, which is close to the airport. Around 75 more Afghan Sikhs and Hindus are likely to be evacuated soon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid India's efforts to evacuate its stranded citizens from war-torn Afghanistan, at least 16 evacuees, of the total 78 that landed in India on Tuesday, have tested positive for the coronavirus after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi. 78 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, flew into Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe on an Air India flight along with three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

According to a report by NDTV, all 16 COVID positive evacuees have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. The report further stated that all positive returnees are asymptomatic, not showing any symptoms of the deadly virus. The positive evacuees also include the three granthis who carried the three Swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib back to India from Kabul.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, people arriving from Afghanistan have to undergo a mandatory “minimum 14-day institutional quarantine” at the ITBP facility. “Any person testing positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to dedicated Covid Care Centre or Covid hospital of NCT of Delhi,” the memorandum read.

Earlier in the day, 78 people, including 46 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, flew into Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe on an Air India flight along with three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan received the three copies of the Sikh scripture and the batch of Afghan Sikhs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A total of 626 people, including 228 Indian citizens, have been evacuated from Afghanistan till now, informed Minister Hardeep Puri. He also informed that 77 among them were Afghan Sikhs. The number of Indian citizens evacuated does not include those working in the Indian Embassy.

According to people sheltered in the gurdwara, the 10-kilometre-long drive to the international airport through various checkpoints is one of the biggest challenges in the rescue efforts. Till Tuesday evening, India had brought over 800 people from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation mission that began on August 16, a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for nearly a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality. India is carrying out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan