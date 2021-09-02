The health ministry further informed that 3 states including Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have administered one COVID vaccine shot to 100 per cent of their adult population.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that 16 per cent of the total adult population of India has been administered with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 54 per cent of the adult population has so far received at least one dose. The health ministry further informed that 3 states including Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have administered one COVID vaccine shot to 100 per cent of their adult population.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said that while Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Dadra and Nagar Haveli administered the first dose to 100 per cent adult population, the three states have administered the second dose to 32 per cent, 36 per cent and 18 per cent of the total 18-plus population, respectively.

"16% of the total adult population of this country has been fully vaccinated. 54% of the total adult population of this country has received at least one shot", Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population. Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36% of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli has administered to 18% and Himachal Pradesh has administered the second dose to 32% population", he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan