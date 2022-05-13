New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 26 bodies were recovered from a 3-storey commercial building that caught fire on Friday evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station. So far 10 injured in the fire have been reported and 50 have been rescued. The third floor is yet to be searched, Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director said. It is feared more people could be trapped in the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

"Some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital," said Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire fighting operation has been concluded. However, the rescue operation continues as it will take time given the vastness of the area, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil added.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled with the families of those killed in the fire. "Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over the incident and tweeted "Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all."

According to Delhi police, a PCR call was received at 4.45 pm in the Police Station, Mundka regarding the fire incident following which local police immediately rushed to the spot.

On preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a three-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said.

The fire was initiated on the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company is in police custody.

Further, several fire brigades are present at the spot and an ambulance facility is also available for providing immediate medical assistance to the victim.

(With inputs from ANI)

