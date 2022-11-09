16 Indian Sailors Detained In Equatorial Guinea Seek Help From Centre; Send Out SOS

16 Indian Sailors, including 3 from Kerala have been held in Equatorial Guinea and highlighted the same and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged the Centre to intervene and ensure their release.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan requested him to direct Indian diplomatic missions in the countries concerned -- Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria -- to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the Norwegian vessel -- MT Heroic Idun -- and its crew who have been detained since August 12.

In his letter, the CM said that a vessel was held by an Equatorial Guinea naval ship in international waters on August 12 and as per reports, a total of 26 crew, including 16 Indians, are being held as hostages.

"Among the 16 seafarers, three are from Kerala. The vessel has been held unlawfully...," he added.

Vijayan also claimed that even though the vessel did not engage in any unlawful activities, the shipping company was ready to pay the fine to facilitate the early release of the seafarers.

"After negotiation with the Nigerian authorities, the shipping company paid the required fine on September 28. Unfortunately, the crew and ship are still held in Equatorial Guinea under arrest till date," he said in his letter.

"I request your good self to direct the diplomatic missions in the countries concerned to proactively intervene and facilitate the immediate release of the vessel and its crew members," Vijayan said in his letter.

The communication comes in the wake of videos and photos sent by the detained Kerala sailors to their families widely circulating on social media as well as news channels.

The Indian Embassy in that country said on Monday that it has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone.

"This Embassy and our High Commission in Abuja are closely working with authorities of Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria for the early release of crew members of MV Heroic Idun. All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship," the Indian embassy in Equatorial Guinea had tweeted.

"Since their detention in mid-August, this Mission has been in regular contact with the crew members over phone. We have also had several consular access/ visits to them. We are closely monitoring developments and are actively engaged for an early resolution of the issue," it had added.