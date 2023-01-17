16 Children Admitted To Hospital After Taking Iron Tablets Under Govt Scheme In Chhattisgarh

NEARLY 16 students fell ill and were admitted to hospital after iron and folic tablets were administered to the children on Tuesday in the primary school located in village Sealdaha of Ratanpur police station area in Chhattisgarh.

Around school children from class, I to V was given medicines of iron and folic acid by the state health department. However, after taking those pills, the students started getting ill and their health deteriorated. A few girls complained of stomach and headaches while others puked.

Following, their complaints, the teachers of the primary school informed the Dial 112 team of the police. The police team reached the school and admitted the sick children to the Ratanpur Community Health Center. Currently, the students are stable and are under care of doctors and their parents have been informed.

Meanwhile, the health department is refusing to take the responsibility for the incident. CMHO Dr Anil Srivastava said that those medicines are given to remove anaemia and vitamin deficiency in the body. It doesn't have any side effects. "All government and private schools have instructions to feed medicine," he said.

According to the health department, iron and folic pills were given to students to overcome the deficiency of iron and vitamins in the body. The state government has started a campaign to feed iron and folic acid tablets to small children studying in government and private schools. Children should be given this medicine after a mid-day meal.

Furthermore, according to reports, in the health centre, many medicines were found thrown in the garbage. The person responsible for throwing those is yet to be traced. As per Ratanpur Health Center those medicines in the garbage heap were due to expire in October 2024. Further investigation is still underway.