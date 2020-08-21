The company and residential premises raided by the tax officials belonged to the business group Faith Group, a major builder and realtor group.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Around 250 officials from the Income Tax Department in Madhya Pradesh posed as COVID-19 warriors and launched at 20 locations of two business groups in Bhopal in the early hours of Thursday.

The company and residential premises raided by the tax officials belonged to the business group Faith Group, a major builder and realtor group owned by Raghvendra Singh Tomar.

Tomar is considered close to a strong BJP leader who is said to be close to a strong BJP leader who played a key role in the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The I-T officials posed as ‘COVID warriors’ to avoid attention during the raids. They hired around 150 cars from a city operator and pasted stickers which read: “Government of Madhya Pradesh Health Department, COVID-19 team welcomes you”, according to a Times of India report.

During the searches, some of which are still going on, the tax officials receovered documents pertaining to 100 immovable properties related to the two business groups and also around Rs 1 crore in cash and jewellery.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted in response to news about the raids, writing: "This is nothing but a move to limit the rising stature of a cabinet minister. Recently the same minister publicly admitted Raghvendra Singh Tomar was like his younger brother. Now the BJP needs to clarify that minister's relations with Mr Tomar".

The BJP hit back via party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal, who said: "The Income Tax department is doing its job as per law, but the Congress is making false accusations just to defame BJP politicians".

