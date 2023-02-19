15 Vehicles Collide On Delhi-Meerut Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Poor Visibility; No Casualties

MORE than 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility in the early hours of the day.

The police informed that a truck driver has been seriously injured in the incident while five other people received minor injuries. Following the incident, the local police, firefighter, and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were then taken to the hospital for treatment. Afterwards, the police helped in clearing the congestion.

However, the police have so far not received any complaint regarding this incident and no casualties were reported.

Most of the vehicles which collided in the incident were cars. The passengers and drivers of the colliding vehicles initially received only minor injuries, and they were released from the hospital after receiving medical treatment. But a truck driver Harikesh Kumar, 24, a resident of Bareilly got seriously injured in the accident, police officials informed.

“Immediately a police team reached the spot and took all the injured to a nearby hospital but they were discharged after a couple of minutes as they received minor injuries," Harikesh Kumar said.

Patil Nimish Dashrath, ACP of the Masuri area in Ghaziabad said, "The accident took place at around 8 am. At the time of the accident, the visibility was very poor due to fog on the highway. A truck suddenly slowed down and after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided. A long traffic jam was on the expressway which was cleared by police and it took almost two hours.”

