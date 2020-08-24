More than 60 people are feared to have been trapped under the debris of a five storey building that collapsed in Mahad town of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: More than 60 people are feared to have been trapped under the debris of a five storey building that collapsed in Mahad town of Maharashtra's Raigad district. The building, according to local residents, collapsed at around 6 pm. So far 15 people have been rescued by the local administration. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been rushed to the spot. According to Manoj Sanap, District Information Officer Raigad, the building was constructed 5 years ago and around 50 families stayed in the building.





A house collapse has been reported in Mahad of Raigad district; some people are reported trapped. Three teams of NDRF are moving to the spot: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) #Maharastra — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

"Today at about 6,50 PM, A ground+four floor building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in District Raigad, Maharashtra. About 50 people are feared to be trapped. Three teams of NDRF have moved. Teams have moved with all the necessary equipment, Canine Squad etc," said an NDRF official.

A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector. Meanhwile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Chaudhari and assured her all help with the relief work

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works.
— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

Last month, heavy rain in Mumbai caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing nine people and injuring several others.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha