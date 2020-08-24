New Delhi | Jagran News desk: More than 60 people are feared to have been trapped under the debris of a five storey building that collapsed in Mahad town of Maharashtra's Raigad district. The building, according to local residents, collapsed at around 6 pm. So far 15 people have been rescued by the local administration. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have been rushed to the spot. According to Manoj Sanap, District Information Officer Raigad, the building was constructed 5 years ago and around 50 families stayed in the building.


"Today at about 6,50 PM, A ground+four floor building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in District Raigad, Maharashtra. About 50 people are feared to be trapped. Three teams of NDRF have moved. Teams have moved with all the necessary equipment, Canine Squad etc," said an NDRF official.

A few people rushed outside the building to a safe spot after the first three floors collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector. Meanhwile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Chaudhari and assured her all help with the relief work

 

Last month, heavy rain in Mumbai caused the collapse of a multi-storey building, killing nine people and injuring several others.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha