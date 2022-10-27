15 Including Two Children Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

PANIC ensued in a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after an incident of gas leakage from a chlorine cylinder installed at a water treatment plant near the Idgah Hills area. Officials said that a probe has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the leakage. Soon after the leakage was reported, people living in the locality stormed out of their homes following the spread of chlorine odour in the atmosphere on Wednesday evening.

As per the district officials, no casualties have been reported after the incident while 15 people including two children have been hospitalised. The leak was first reported around 2:30 pm yesterday. Following the leak, technicians were rushed to the spot and started repairing of the chlorine cylinder. However, the gas leakage was reported once again in the evening.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that the situation was brought under control within half an hour. "To dilute the gas in the water, the civic body officials and firefighters dipped the cylinder into the water tank using a crane", he said.

"There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," the collector added.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang also reached the spot to take account of the situation. He also directed officials to look into the matter. Sarang also reached the nearby Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the victims of the gas leak.

Bhopal has witnessed one of the most tragic incidents in history. The tragic incident was known as the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, in which hundreds were killed while around 5.5 lakh people were affected.